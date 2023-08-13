Primary care doctors, providers with Allina Health to vote to unionize

After months of discussions, primary care doctors and some other top medical providers with Allina Health have announced their intent to file for a union election. If their efforts are successful, it would be the largest private sector health union in the country’s history.

Doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants at Allina Health's primary care and urgent care clinics said they want a seat at the table when it comes to making decisions about patient care, and they feel unionizing is the way to achieve that.

"We want to be able to take care of patients. We want that voice back," said Dr. Katherine Oyster, a family medicine provider with Allina Health.

Dr. Oyster said she’s concerned that not enough money is being directed toward support staffing, and doctors are spending more personal time responding to patient needs.

"My colleagues that have families, that have young children – it's tough on their soul and their psyche to have to choose between being a good provider and being a good family member," she said.

The primary care and urgent care providers are now considering unionizing as their way of taking back responsibility over patient care. The union election with Doctors Council SEIU, Local 10MD is expected in the coming weeks.

"I think that me and my colleagues can have a strong enough voice that we can make healthcare better for our system, and then for our state," said Dr. Nick VenOsdel, a physician with Allina Health.

He said the pandemic accelerated the burnout and exacerbated the workforce shortage, but medical providers have been sounding the alarm for years.

"In the last 10, 15 years, I've been hearing this from my attendings, people who have been training me, that medicine is changing, that they're starting to lose the ability to make decisions for their practices and for their patients," VenOsdel said.

Doctors also point to scheduling concerns and not being able to build rapport with patients as reasons they feel the job is less fulfilling and patients are potentially being harmed.

Dr. Oyster said the concept of striking has been a big hesitation for providers to unionize, but that discussion is a long way off and doctors will do what they feel is necessary.

"By standing by and not doing anything is also potentially causing harm to the patients. We don't want to strike. We want to do everything we possibly can so that we don't end up striking," Dr. Oyster said.

Allina Health said in a statement:

"At Allina Health, we deeply value the critical role our providers play in providing exceptional care to the communities we serve. We are actively engaged in listening to them and responding with changes to better support their ability to care for patients and their well-being. Allina Health remains focused on delivering on our caring mission and ongoing efforts to foster a culture of collaboration and communication with all our employees.""