Power outage reported after car crashes into pole in Blaine, Minnesota

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the area.

About 2,000 Xcel Energy customers are without power Sunday morning after a car crashed into a power pole in Blaine, Minnesota.

According to an Xcel Energy spokesperson, a driver crashed into a power pole on 109th Avenue Northeast, leaving about 2,800 customers without electricity. By 9:30 a.m., about 2,000 customers were still without power.

Xcel Energy has crews on scene fixing the issue.