Police: Woman stabbed to death at Woodbury, Minn. home with children inside

article

A woman was found stabbed to death in a Woodbury, Minnesota home on Friday after a 911 call led police to the scene.

According to the police department, 911 received a call around 3:42 p.m. from a woman reporting a stabbing. The caller told police that she had gotten a phone call from a man who told her he had stabbed another woman at a home on the 7500 block of Steepleview Road.

At the scene, police tried to make contact with people inside the home, which they learned included some children. When asked, the children quickly exited the house. But, inside, they found the body of the woman who had been stabbed.

According to officers, the children didn't know the woman was still in the house. They believed she had left earlier in the day with the suspect.

Advertisement

As of 9 p.m. on Friday, the investigation is still underway and police say they are still working to track down the suspect.