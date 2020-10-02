Police: Suspect remains in apartment after shots fired in Bloomington as U.S. Marshals serve warrant

article

A large police investigation is underway in Bloomington after officers say shots were fired while U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant.

Right now, the area near Brunswick Avenue South and 106th Street West has been blocked off for the investigation.

Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts says officers responded just after 2:15 p.m. to assist the marshals and the North Star Fugitive Task Force with the case. At this point, police say they believe the suspect remains inside an apartment. Chief Potts says he believes the situation is contained and under control at this point.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals says they don't believe their marshals fired any shots during the incident.

A large police presence and a fluid situation remain, police say.

Chief Potts is asking members of the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing. Some residents nearby have been evacuated for the time being.