Police say child has been found safe after Amber Alert in Minneapolis

A photo of the missing child and vehicle from the Amber Alert that Minneapolis police issued on Saturday. (Supplied)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say they have located a child reported missing in Minneapolis after a vehicle theft on Saturday.

According to police, the SUV was stolen at 12:17 p.m. from the 4200 block of Humboldt Ave North while 1-year-old Da’Merion Ni’Mer White was in the back seat.

But, at 2:40 p.m., police sad the child and vehicle had been found in Brooklyn Center. The Minnesota BCA said the boy was safe while cancelling the Amber Alert.

Police were concerned the thief may have abandoned the vehicle after realizing the child was inside, putting the child in extreme danger due to the low temperatures.

"It could be ticked and hidden. The child could be sitting in the car and we are in subzero temperatures," said police spokesperson John Elder.

But, police say it appears the car thief left the vehicle running at a church in Brooklyn Center then ran away on foot. Police say the child is doing well.

"He was all smiles when officer came to pick up," said police spokesperson John Elder. "He seems to be a very good-natured child."

The search for the suspect is ongoing, police say, and they are reviewing surveillance footage in the area. The man will face kidnapping and car theft charges when apprehended.