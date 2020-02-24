Police responding to incident at home in Waseca, Minnesota

article

Police have blocked off a portion of a neighborhood in Waseca, Minnesota Monday night.

According to police, at about 6:25 p.m., the Waseca Police Department was called to the 500 block of 7th Ave SE for a report of a male individual with a gun at the residence.

Officials said other household members were able to leave the residence.

The Waseca Police Department was assisted by the Waseca County Sheriff's Office, New Richland Police Department, Janesville Police Department and Le Sueuer County Swat team.

Authorities asking everyone to please keep clear of the area. Residents in the vicinity are asked to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.

