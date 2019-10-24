Police: Missing 5-year-old girl forcefully taken from Minneapolis apartment by non-custodial mother

article

Minneapolis police have issued a missing person alert after they say a 5-year-old girl was kidnapped by her non-custodial mother on Wednesday.

According to police, 5-year-old Naila Amariana Pantoja-Perez was with her custodial father when her mother forced her way into their apartment on the 3100 block of Cedar Avenue South at 4:48 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23. Police say the mother, 28-year-old Serenity Joy Jones, was with an unknown man when they grabbed the child and took off in an unknown vehicle.

Minneapolis police conducted an extensive search but have been unable to locate Naila.

Naila is described as having brown eyes, black hair, and was last wearing blue shorts and a purple t-shirt. Jones is about 5-feet-5-inches tall and 166 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to contact 911.