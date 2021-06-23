Police: Man shoots himself during traffic stop in New Ulm, condition unknown

A man reportedly shot himself Tuesday night following an altercation with police officers who had pulled him over for a traffic stop in New Ulm, Minnesota.

At 8:13 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on the 500 block of 7th South Street for a traffic violation, according to the New Ulm Police Department. During the encounter, police said the driver became noncompliant and then combative.

According to police, the man pulled out his own handgun and shot himself. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The man’s condition has not been released. FOX 9 has reached out to New Ulm police for additional details.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Ulm Police Department with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.