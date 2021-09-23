Police: Man fatally shot in St. Paul, homicide investigation underway

article

One made is dead after a shooting on St. Paul's East Side Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of Suburban Avenue and White Bear Avenue, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No motive has been determined and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators 651-266-5650.