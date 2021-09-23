Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man fatally shot in St. Paul, homicide investigation underway

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
St. Paul
FOX 9
st. paul homicide investigation article

St. Paul police are investigating a deadly shooting at the intersection of Suburban Avenue and White Bear Avenue.  (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One made is dead after a shooting on St. Paul's East Side Thursday afternoon. 

The shooting occurred around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of Suburban Avenue and White Bear Avenue, according to the St. Paul Police Department. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No motive has been determined and no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators 651-266-5650. 