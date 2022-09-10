University police: Woman chased by man armed with knife in Dinkytown

A woman was chased by a man armed with a knife Friday afternoon in Dinkytown, the University of Minnesota Police Department reports.

According to officers, the woman was assaulted around 12:15 p.m. by a man carrying a knife. The man chased after the woman, but luckily police say the woman was able to escape the danger.

It's unclear exactly where the attack happened but, according to the safety alert, the suspect was last seen under the 14th Avenue Bridge in Dinkytown. The man at the time was wearing an olive-green shirt and Army-style green pants, officers say.

Police warn students to avoid that area.