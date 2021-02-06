Police issue Amber Alert after SUV stolen in Minneapolis with 1-year-old boy inside

article

Police have issued an Amber Alert as they search for a missing 1-year-old boy in Minneapolis who was taken when the SUV he was in was stolen Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the car was stolen at 12:17 p.m. from the 4200 block of Humboldt Ave North while the 1-year-old Da’Merion Ni’Mer White was in the back seat.

The vehicle is described as a white 2005 Grand Cherokee with Minnesota plates CRY 661.

Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for the vehicle. They are concerned the thief may have abandoned the vehicle after realizing the child was inside, putting the child in extreme danger due the low temperatures.

"The child could be sitting in the car and we are in subzero temperatures," said police spokesperson John Elder.

