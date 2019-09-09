Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

Published 
Updated 32 mins ago
News
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday evening in St. Paul's North End neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Rice Street and Winnipeg Avenue.

The victim's condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates. 

Police investigate a shooting in St. Paul in the area of Rice Street and Winnipeg Avenue on Sept. 9, 2019.