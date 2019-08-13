Police investigating homicide in northeast Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in the Sheridan neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police said a body was discovered along the railroad tracks in the area of 16th Avenue Northeast and Marshall Street Northeast.

This is the second homicide that occurred in the city overnight. At 11:50 p.m. Monday, officers on patrol discovered a man's body lying on the West River Parkway bike path. They are investigating his death as a homicide.

“At this point, we have no information that these are linked right now,” said Sgt. Darcy Horn with Minneapolis police.

Minneapolis Police Spokesperson John Elder said officers are looking for both public and private cameras that may have caught video of either crime.

If you have any information on either case, contact Minneapolis police.