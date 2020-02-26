Police investigating homicide after woman dies in St. Paul, 1 man in custody

article

Police are investigating a homicide after a woman died following a domestic call early Wednesday morning in St. Paul.

According to St. Paul Police Spokesperson Steve Linders, at about 12 a.m., officers responded to 300 block of Pierce Street North on a domestic call.

When officers arrived, they found a woman gravely injured. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The exact cause and nature of her injuries has not yet been determined.

A man was taken into custody.

There was also a young child at the scene. The child, whose relationship to the adults has not yet been determined, was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

"Our officers arrived at the apartment building, made their way inside the apartment, and they found a disturbing scene. They found a man, a young child and a woman who had been gravely injured," Linders said.

Linders said this is the city's fifth homicide so far this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.