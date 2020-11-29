Police investigating after officer shot in Albert Lea, Minnesota

Police are investigating after an officer was shot early Sunday morning in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 2:18 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of fireworks or gunshots heard in the area of 800 4th Avenue South.

When they arrived, a suspect shot at an officer multiple times, striking an officer in the chest and hitting the squad twice. The officer was able to relocate to a safe zone and drive directly to the ER where he was treated and released.

Additional officers responded and established a perimeter. The SWAT team was activated, and nearby residents were relocated to a church.

Two other men were injured in the shooting, one of whom was transported to the hospital.

The case is still under investigation.