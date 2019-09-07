Police investigating after 2 found dead in New Brighton, Minn.

article

Police are investigating after two people were found dead Saturday in New Brighton, Minnesota.

According to officials, the New Brighton Department of Public Safety is investigating two deaths at 2160 West County Road E.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. There is no threat to public safety.

Further details will be released when the bodies are positively identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

At the scene, police have put tape up around a parking lot outside the apartment complex while police officials investigate the scene. A black tarp has also been placed over a garage in the parking lot.

This is a developing story and FOX 9 is working to learn more about the situation.