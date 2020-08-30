Police investigate fatal shooting in north Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday evening in the city's Folwell neighborhood.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. for the shooting in the area of the Full Stop gas station on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North.

It's unclear what exactly led up to shots being fired at this point. Officers are currently on scene and an investigation is underway..

FOX 9 expects a briefing from police within the next hour.