Police investigate death at home in Minneapolis' Como neighborhood

A police investigation was underway Saturday following a death in Minneapolis.

Right now, few details have been released about the investigation along the 900 block of 15 Avenue SE near Van Cleave Park in the Como neighborhood, just north of Dinkytown.

The circumstances of the death are not known at this time. Police are expected to release further details later Saturday evening.

FOX 9 is tracking this story and will provide updates as information is made available.