Police investigate assault in Target parking lot in Savage, Minnesota

Police are investigating an assault that took place Friday evening in the parking lot of a Target in Savage, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot on the 1400 block of Highway 13 on a report of a male bleeding from the head who was semi-conscious and breathing.

When they arrived, they found the male lying in the parking lot with a large wound to his head. He was transported to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Savage Police Department at 952-882-2600.

