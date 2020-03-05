Police investigate after shooting victim found on bus in New Hope, Minn.

article

An investigation is underway in New Hope, Minnesota after shots rang out Thursday evening.

According to Metropolitan Council officials, police responded around 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting involving a contracted First Transit bus on 42nd Avenue N near Gettysburg Avenue N.

At the scene, officials say they found one victim who had been shot in the leg before boarding the bus. Their condition is not known at this time.

Metro Transit police along with local agencies are investigating the incident and searching for a suspect.