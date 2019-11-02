Police investigate 4th homicide in a week in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in St. Paul are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening along Maryland Avenue.
Officers say they were called to Maryland Avenue East and Hazelwood Street around 5:30 p.m. for the shooting.
The death marks the fourth homicide in St. Paul in a week and the 27th this year.
Right, police say the investigation is ongoing. They plan to release further information during a news conference later this evening.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.