Police investigate 4th homicide in a week in St. Paul

Police in St. Paul are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening along Maryland Avenue.

Officers say they were called to Maryland Avenue East and Hazelwood Street around 5:30 p.m. for the shooting.

The death marks the fourth homicide in St. Paul in a week and the 27th this year.

Right, police say the investigation is ongoing. They plan to release further information during a news conference later this evening.

