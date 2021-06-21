Police: Fire breaks out at Hy-Vee after fireworks display lit by juveniles

article

Eagan police took juveniles into custody after they reportedly set a fireworks display on fire inside a Hy-Vee grocery store in Eagan, according to Eagan Police spokesman Aaron Machtemes.

Monday afternoon, police and firefighters responded to the incident at 1500 Central Park Commons Drive. Crews were able to put out the fire, but smoke filled the store, closing it Monday afternoon.

No one was injured. The amount of damage is still being determined.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage.

The case remains under investigation.