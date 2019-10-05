Police chase ends in crash in Fridley, Minn.; injured driver arrested

article

A police chase that spanned two counties ended with a fiery crash in the City of Fridley, Minnesota on Saturday.

Officers say the chase started in Roseville Saturday evening and led officers to a spot off Central Avenue in Fridley where the suspect's vehicle hit a building on the 1200 block off of 73rd Avenue Northeast. We're told the vehicle caught fire following the collision.

However, when officers got to the vehicle, they say the driver had left the scene. While investigators were working to track him down, police say the man eventually turned himself in. FOX 9 crews were on scene as the man, who appeared to be dazed, walked up to officers and surrendered.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. At this time, it's not clear what sparked the chase or what charges the man might face.