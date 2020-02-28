Police capture suspect following stolen ambulance chase in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia police have taken a suspect into custody following a stolen ambulance chase throughout the city Friday night.

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. Friday when fire rescue units responded to a domestic disturbance along with the hospital case at the Roosevelt Inn on the 7600 block of the Boulevard. The man at the scene became combative and stole the medic unit, according to police.

The suspect drove towards a police officer, striking the officer, who discharged his firearm four times, hitting the suspect three times, Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said at a Friday night press conference. Police say the officer is at Nazareth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At one point in the middle of the chase, it looked like police were making an arrest but the man was able to get away as he crashed into several police cruisers. The slow-moving chase hit a top speed of 25 mph.

Police were able to stop the ambulance and take the suspect into custody on the 2300 block of Tolbut Street around 10:40 p.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

