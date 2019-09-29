Police arrest man after deadly shooting in downtown Minneapolis overnight

article

A man has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting in downtown Minneapolis late Saturday night.

Officers say the suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested Sunday morning, hours after the shooting near 8th Avenue South and Hennepin Avenue South.

According to police, at about 10:21 p.m., officers were called to the area for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the street.

The man was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Officials said they believe the incident began with a physical altercation between the victim and the suspect. The suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene in a car.

About an hour after the shooting, a man was fatally shot in St. Paul. There are no suspects in custody.