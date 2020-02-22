Police: 3 dead in Apple Valley home after 'acts of family violence'

Three people were found dead in a home in Apple Valley, Minnesota on Saturday in what police are calling "acts of family violence."

According to police, at about 12:18 p.m., someone at the home called 911 to report a shooting with multiple victims on the 13600 block of Upper Elkwood Court.

Inside the home, officers found three adult victims - two men and one woman - all dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said that based on their findings, the deaths appear to be "acts of family violence [that] concluded with the perpetrator ending their own life."

Three people are dead after a shooting Saturday in an Apple Valley home.

There are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the surrounding community.

Neighbor Doug Jones said he knew the woman who lived at the home.

Advertisement

“She's a really sweet woman... we didn’t know her very well - just casually - but she was just a really, very friendly, very nice person. We’re just kind of shattered, and she had two grown sons who were living there,” he said.

The names of the victims are being withheld as officers notify family.