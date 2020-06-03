Police: 2 shot, 1 killed after dispute in Minneapolis

One man is dead and another injured after someone opened fire in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the corner of 14th Avenue South and 24th Street East around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, they found a man in his 20s who was seriously injured by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital but died en route.

Another victim, an older man, was found half a block away. Police say his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say it appears a dispute led up to the shooting.