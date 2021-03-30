Police: Missing 10-year-old girl could be driving car around Twin Cities

article

A 10-year-old girl took a vehicle from her home this morning and is possibly driving around the Twin Cities area, police say.

According to the Fridley Police Department 10-year-old Ava Whitfield took a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with the Minnesota license plate BAU358.

She was last seen wearing a red tie-dyed hoodie with black leggings, black Nike tennis shoes and wearing black glasses. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 110 pounds.

Her last known location was Eden Prairie.

Anyone with information about Whitfield’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.