Police: 1 victim dies after double shooting on Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say one victim is dead after a double shooting on a Metro Transit bus Thursday evening.

Officers say the shooting happened while bus was stopped along the 100 block of 9th Avenue North near Ramp A. According to police, the suspect got onto the bus and fired shots at two people, hitting both, leaving one dead and the other seriously hurt.

The surviving victim was rushed to the hospital as Metro Transit police locked down the scene and Minneapolis officers began searching for the suspect. Police spokesperson John Elder say police were able to take a suspect in custody not far away at 7th Avenue and Nicollet. While taking that man into custody, Elder says they found a handgun.

The investigation on 9th Avenue is continuing, police say, while the second victim remains in treatment.