Plymouth police free owl tangled in net

An owl got an assist from some members of the Plymouth Police Department after it got caught in a net, according to Plymouth police.

Friday morning, a resident on the 3800 block of Alvarado Lane reported an owl had gotten trapped in a collapsible soccer net. Plymouth Police Officer Anthony Elia and Community Service Officer Jennifer Bailey responded to rescue to the trapped raptor.

After wrapping the owl in a towel to help keep it calm, the two officers worked together to carefully to cut the bird from the net.

Once free, the owl didn't appear to have injuries, so it was released.

This happened to be the second raptor Plymouth police rescued this week. A hawk was flying around with a cushion strap wrapped around its leg. Police were able to cut off the strap and the hawk flew away.

Police say a good resource if you happen to see a trapped or injured raptor is the University of Minnesota Raptor Center.