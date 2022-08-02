Gas leak prompts evacuations at U of M in Minneapolis

article

A petroleum leak has prompted the University of Minnesota to evacuate several buildings on Tuesday.

The U of M issued a Safe-U Emergency alert at 11:51 a.m., stating people are advised to stay clear of the area. Williams Arena, Huntington Bank Stadium, McNamara, Aquatics Center, Recreation Center, Mariucci and Maturi Sports Pavilion are being evacuated for gas odor "based on Minneapolis Fire Department Assessment," a Safe-U Emergency said.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department on Twitter, fire crews responded to a hazardous material call from contractors working in the sewer tunnels near 5th Street and Oak Street. The contractors reported their gas monitors alarmed, a high petroleum smell, and they saw petroleum in the sewer tunnel.

Fire crews are monitoring and evacuating nearby areas, the fire department said.

This comes about a month after a gasoline spill, fire and explosion forced evacuations at the University of Minnesota, along University Avenue, on June 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.