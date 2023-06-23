Person stuck and killed by boat in Otter Tail County

article

A person was struck and killed by a boat on Lake Six in Otter Tail County Thursday afternoon.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s received a call around 4:15 p.m. for a person severely injured after being struck by a boat in Hobart Township. When deputies arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not share the circumstances leading to the incident but said foul play or alcohol is not suspected. The victim’s name was not released.

The crash is under investigation.