Over protests, police clear out historic People's Park in Berkeley

Police in Berkeley cleared out People's Park early Wednesday morning, in a long dispute over the historic grounds. But, the tumult escalated as protesters struggled against police in riot gear.

Officers set up barricades, while heavy-duty machinery and construction vehicles came to excavate the area. Cars in the area were moved to a different parking lot with gift card reimbursements of $100.

An Alameda County Superior Court judge ruled last Friday that the University of California could begin in its long-planned project to build student housing.

The project calls for below-market housing for some 1,100 students on less than half of the 2.8-acre site.

Opponents, including student groups and homeless advocates, have filed numerous legal challenges, accusing UC Berkeley of violating rights and environmental laws.

Protesters came out before dawn to yell, "this is People's Park!"

A student named Yao said he witnessed police moving unhoused people to a parking lot, while he and his friends tried to make sure that everyone was safe.

Throughout the day, police in riot gear pushed back on protesters trying to enter a locked gate to the park. Tensions were high, but there were no immediate reports of violence.

Cal spokesman Dan Mogulof told KTVU that the university is not callous to the plight of the homeless: In fact, UC Berkeley has spent close to $8 million on helping the unhoused, including offering them transitional housing and a new daytime drop-in center.

Mogulof said that construction is beginning because housing is "urgently needed" for students and the project will end up preserving more than 60% of the park's "revitalized green space," which will include a memorial to the park's past and historic significance.

"We provide fewer beds to students than any of the other UC campuses," Mogulof said. "And we want this dorm to be open and ready to roll two years from now. That is a tight construction schedule for a building of this size. So as soon as we got the green light from the court, we were going to be ready to roll."

People's Park is listed on the national register of historic places and was an epicenter for protests against the Vietnam War, and for civil rights in the late 1960s. There were petitions by a handful of groups to stop the project, including the Historic District Advocacy Group.

However, in recent years, unhoused people had taken over the area and used it as an urban camping site.

Wednesday afternoon, the city's mayor said the city has relocated unhoused residents who used to take up People's Park for shelter.

"Instead of pushing the unhoused from one neighborhood to another, we've put a roof over the head of nearly every individual living in People’s Park, and working with faith leaders we've developed a daytime respite center for those in need," said Mayor Jesse Arreguin. "In addition, we are providing needed student housing and public open space. While not every member of our community shares these goals, I'm deeply appreciative of all the partners that came together to make this happen."

UC spokesman Dan Mogulof talks about People's Park. Aug. 3, 2022

Construction began on Aug. 3, 2022, to build student housing at People's Park in Berkeley.

