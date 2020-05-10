Pence self-isolating away from White House because of coronavirus exposure

article

Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House after being exposed to someone with COVID-19 at the office, according to Bloomberg and the Associated Press.

At least two people at the White House have tested positive for coronavirus in the past week: an unnamed valet who serves food to President Donald Trump, and Pence's own spokesperson, Katie Miller.

Miller tested positive on Friday. She has been in recent contact with Pence. She is married to Stephen Miller, a top Trump advisor on immigration issues.

Bloomberg News reported Sunday afternoon that Pence was isolating away from the office because he had spent time with Katie Miller. Bloomberg reports that Pence was tested for coronavirus on Sunday and the test was negative.

The Associated Press reported Sunday afternoon that Pence was informed of Miller's positive test before he left for a trip to Iowa, where he met with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Marc Short, Chief of Staff for Vice President Mike Pence (L) talks with Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary. On May 8, it was reported that Miller tested positive for COVID-19.(Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Pence is the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Three other members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force are also in self-quarantine: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn.

Pence came under criticism in late April for not wearing a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic. Pence later said he should have worn a mask.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.