Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis' Bryn-Mawr neighborhood
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder.
Elder says the crash happened Thursday night at 7:43 p.m. in the 300 block of Penn Avenue North. He says a man was crossing the street when a vehicle hit him.
The suspect vehicle is described as an older white Toyota Highlander or similar style vehicle.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Minneapolis police.