Owatonna PD, BCA investigating possible fatal stabbing in city park

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Owatonna Police Department are investigating a possible fatal stabbing that occurred in Owatonna Sunday evening.

In a press release, the BCA and police say they responded to a 911 call in Dartts Park around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a man unconscious suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Officers and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service EMTs rendered aid, but the man died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800.