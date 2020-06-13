Otsego, Minn. elated after dog is back home after going missing for nearly 6 months

article

It was a very difficult winter for an Otsego, Minnesota family. Weeks after losing their home to a fire, the Saarela family also lost their family pet.

Their dog Rosie was in the care of a family member in Brooklyn Park after the fire when she escaped and couldn't be found.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, nearly six months after she disappeared, Rosie was caught in a trap. After her chip was scanned, Rosie was able to return home on Saturday.

The dog was found about 10 miles away, and on the other side of the river, in Blaine, Minnesota.

The family says Rosie is healthy and getting readjusted to being back with her family.

The Saarela family is still working to recover after losing everything in that fire. You can click here to donate to an online fundraiser for them.