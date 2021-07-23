OSHA opens investigation into forklift death at Golden Valley Menards

article

In a statement on Friday, the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says it has begun its review of the death of a worker at the Golden Valley Menards on Thursday.

Police say the worker, identified by family as 19-year-old James Stanback, was killed Thursday morning when a pallet of lumber fell onto the forklift he was using, leaving him pinned.

In its statement, Minnesota OSHA says it will inspect the work areas and try to determine what caused and contributed to the accident. They will also work to determine what training Stanback underwent.

That was an issue of concern on Thursday, as Stanback's family questioned his training while a Menards said in a statement that Stanback was certified to operate a forklift.

After Stanback's death, the store blocked off the outdoor area where the accident occurred but kept the store open. The fact the store stayed open upset family members, who Thursday evening went to the store for a protest, demanding them to close.

After a police response and a standoff with grieving family members, Menards ultimately decided to close for the night.

Stanback's family has now launched an online fundraiser to help pay for funeral costs.