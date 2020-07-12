Expand / Collapse search

One thousand mile walk ends as Alabama man reaches George Floyd memorial

Terry arrives in Minneapolis, just blocks away from the George Floyd Memorial.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The killing of George Floyd and its aftermath made headlines around the world. One man who saw them lives in Huntsville, Alabama and decided he was going to walk all the way to Minneapolis to pay tribute to Floyd's memory and try to bring people together.

Terry Willis walked halfway across the country and with every step, he inched closer to completing the journey of a lifetime. Sunday afternoon, he finally reached the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street in Minneapolis, the site of the memorial set up for George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody at the intersection on May 25.

"I thought of the most extreme thing that would get the most attention silently," he explained.

Moved by the death of George Floyd, Alabama man walking to Minneapolis as tribute

After watching the death of George Floyd on video, Willis decided to walk from his home in Alabama to Minnesota.

Along the way of his thousand-mile march, Willis stopped to pay his respects, to Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and others who have lost their lives at the hands of police.

"Once I saw that, I felt like I needed to do something and as one person, Terry Willis," he added. "I'm not an activist. I'm a carpenter who takes care of his son and I saw something that shouldn't have happened and I felt like I needed to do something."

Willis' march for change, justice and equality hasn't gone unnoticed. As he approached the Twin Cities, fans who've been following him on Facebook stopped by to take pictures and show their support with food, gas and, in one case, a song.

Terry walks into Minneapolis, just blocks away from George Floyd Memorial

On the last leg of his journey, Terry walks into Minneapolis, just blocks away from the George Floyd Memorial site.