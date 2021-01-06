One person shot in US Capitol after pro-Trump protesters charge building, official says

One person has been shot in the U.S. Capitol, a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson told FOX 5's Lindsay Watts on Wednesday.

This comes after pro-Trump protesters charged the building as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. Expand

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. as the situation escalated inside and outside of the Capitol.

The person has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest updates.