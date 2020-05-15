One dead following stabbing in Chisago County

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred early Friday morning in Sunrise Township, Minnesota.

The sheriff's office said they received a call about a stabbing at residence on Joywood Avenue around 2:18 a.m.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. They began to render aid to the victim, but he passed away before responders could transport him to the hospital.

The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arriving on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.