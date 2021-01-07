One dead following crashing involving a stolen car in St. Paul

article

St. Paul police say one person is dead following a crash involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Minnehaha Ave East and Atlantic Street, when a person driving a stolen car broadsided another car.

One person is dead and another was taken to a nearby hospital. Additionally, police say two people fled from the scene.

Police have not specified who died or how many people were in each car.

They expect to release more information this morning.