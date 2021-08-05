Expand / Collapse search

Olympic medalists Suni Lee, Grace McCallum return home to Minnesota Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Grace McCallum and Sunisa Lee of Team United States react on the podium after winning the silver medal during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images / Getty Images)

(FOX 9) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympics wrap up on Sunday, but family, friends and fans will welcome home two Minnesota gymnasts Thursday afternoon.

Gymnasts Suni Lee and Grace McCallum will touch down at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 2:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to show up at the Terminal 1 baggage claim to support the Olympic medalists.

Praise continues for Suni Lee's gold medal win

The praise for St. Paul gymnast Sunisa Lee continued on Friday after her gold medal win during the Olympics, with everyone from her local nail salon to members of Congress joining in.

McCallum and Lee won silver medals in the team event. Lee also took home the coveted individual all-around gold medal as well as a bronze on the uneven bars.

The Olympians made a pit stop in New York on their way back to Minnesota, stopping by the TODAY Show Thursday morning where a big surprise was waiting for Lee: her family. 


 