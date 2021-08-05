Olympic medalists Suni Lee, Grace McCallum return home to Minnesota Thursday

article

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics wrap up on Sunday, but family, friends and fans will welcome home two Minnesota gymnasts Thursday afternoon.

Gymnasts Suni Lee and Grace McCallum will touch down at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 2:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to show up at the Terminal 1 baggage claim to support the Olympic medalists.

McCallum and Lee won silver medals in the team event. Lee also took home the coveted individual all-around gold medal as well as a bronze on the uneven bars.

The Olympians made a pit stop in New York on their way back to Minnesota, stopping by the TODAY Show Thursday morning where a big surprise was waiting for Lee: her family.

