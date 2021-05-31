Crews search for person who struggled to swim in Loring Park pond

A search is underway after a person reportedly entered Loring Park pond and was struggling to swim Sunday night in Minneapolis.

According to the fire department, at about 8:25 p.m., crews responded to reports of a male that entered the pond and was struggling to swim. When they arrived, crews thought they saw the male in the middle of the pond before he went under water and was no longer visible.

Due to the lack of a boat launch at the pond, fire crews could not launch their boats. So, crews put on gumby suits, entered the water with floatation devices and attempted to locate the male.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s dive team has since taken over the rescue operations. The male has not yet been found.