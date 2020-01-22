Officials investigate 9-1-1 disruption after 369 calls failed in southern Minnesota

Authorities are investigating a disruption that resulted in hundreds of failed 9-1-1 calls in parts of southern Minnesota.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, the issue began at about 8:52 p.m. on Jan. 19, affecting at least nine dispatch centers. Because of the disruption, 369 calls to 9-1-1 failed to reach dispatch centers in Dodge, Freeborn, Goodhue, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona counties.

Officials said CenturyLink, the state's 9-1-1 service provider, is also investigating the disruption. The company believes that a connection between a 9-1-1 router in Rochester was impacted, but CenturyLink is still looking into it.

The disruption was officially resolved by 1 a.m. Jan. 20.