Officers ask public to avoid area due to large police incident at Bloomington apartment complex
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area of Old Shakopee Road and Brunswick Avenue South as a large police investigation is underway.
Helicopter footage shows offers on the scene of a situation outside an apartment complex in the area. The area has been blocked off as the investigation is ongoing.
Residents tell us some apartments have been evacuated during the incident.
FOX 9 is working to confirm what exactly happened at the location.