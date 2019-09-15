Officer-involved shooting in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood leaves one man dead

article

St. Paul Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting Sunday night in the Midway neighborhood.

According to St. Paul Police, the shooting occurred at 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Thomas Avenue West and North Griggs Street.

An adult male died at the scene as a result of the shooting. The officer was not injured.

Sunday's shooting marks the sixth in St. Paul in the past week. It's also the city's 20th of the year. St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said the recent wave of violence is the worst he's seen in 30 years in St. Paul.

There was a community anti-violence rally held just a few blocks away earlier in the day, too.