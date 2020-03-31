NY coronavirus deaths jump to 1,550

article

The number of deaths in New York from the coronavirus outbreak has climbed quickly.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said that the number of deaths due to coronavirus had jumped to 1,550.

9,298 new cases have brought the state's total to 75,795. More than 10,929 people have been hospitalized with more than 2,700 people under intensive care.

In a glimmer of good news, Cuomo said that 4,975 patients had been discharged from New York hospitals after being treated with 771 going home on Monday alone.

A Navy hospital ship docked in New York City on Monday as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state soared.

The 1,000-bed USNS Comfort will be used as a "relief valve," treating non-coronavirus patients while the city's increasingly stressed hospitals handle people with COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

New York is bracing for an escalation in hospitalizations and deaths in April as the outbreak's projected "apex" closes in.

USNS Comfort, escorted by Coast Guard, NYPD and FDNY boats, arrives in New York City, March 30, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard)

Most of those deaths are in New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. And most of the deaths have occurred in just the past few days. Cuomo said the ultimate number of COVID-19-related deaths will be staggering, then added: "To me, we're beyond staggering already."

