Nursing home visit through the window keeps family together amid coronavirus pandemic

article

As many nursing homes decide to restrict visitors during this time, people are being forced to go days, even weeks, without seeing their loved ones. So some are getting creative.

Every day when Charlie Johnson gets off work, he pulls up a chair and takes a seat across from his 88-year-old father. For the last four days, however, his visits have taken place on the other side of a window, where they can see, but not touch.

“We can’t even let physicians into the home,” said Sharon Compton, of Whispering Pines Senior Living. “We’re not letting hospice into the home. We’re doing it all with the nurses.”

The decision to restrict all visitors due to the COVID-19 outbreak was one Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Anoka did not take lightly, but said was necessary due to the residents’ fragile health.

“We can’t take the chance that there won’t be a respirator for them if they need them because these lives matter,” said Compton.

Johnson’s father Bernard is among those at risk. He is in fragile health, on oxygen and battling various conditions.

“If he were to get this, it probably do him,” said Johnson.

The father-son daily visits captured the hearts of thousands of people on social media after a home health aide posted a photo on Facebook, which got shared more than half a million times in less than a day.

“I wanted to share that,” said Sandy Hamilton, a home health aide. “I’m going to tear up now because it was just so emotional to see.”

It was a snapshot of family love, providing a bit of a break from the sometimes overwhelming fear.

“People probably need it right now, the country is in disarray a little bit and I think they need a little hope,” said Johnson.

