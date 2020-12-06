NTSB investigating after pilot dies in plane crash in southwest Minnesota

A pilot is dead after a small plane crashed Sunday morning in southwest Minnesota.

The Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office reports they found the wreckage of the plane around 7:45 a.m. in Windom, Minnesota.

Deputies say they were called just after 7 a.m. after radio contact was lost with a plane departing the Windom Airport. Less than an hour later, deputies say they located the wreckage of the plane.

The pilot was declared dead at the scene, the sheriff's office says. No passengers were on-board the aircraft.

NTSB says the plane involved was a Piper PA-32R. Its investigators are now working to determine what caused the crash.